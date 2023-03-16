Marcus Carr and Tucker Richardson are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:25 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns (26-8) take on the Colgate Raiders (26-8) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Texas

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

Colgate's Last Game

Colgate was victorious in its previous game versus Lafayette, 79-61, on Wednesday. Keegan Records starred with 21 points, plus six boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keegan Records 21 6 3 0 5 0 Oliver Lynch-Daniels 14 2 0 0 0 2 Tucker Richardson 14 12 11 1 1 2

Colgate Players to Watch

Records tops the Raiders in rebounding (6 per game), and posts 13 points and 1.4 assists. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Braeden Smith is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Ryan Moffatt gives the Raiders 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Oliver Lynch-Daniels gives the Raiders 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Colgate Top Performers (Last 10 Games)