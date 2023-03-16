How to Watch Colgate vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Colgate Raiders (26-8) play against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The contest tips off at 7:25 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Colgate vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: TBS
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Colgate Stats Insights
- The Raiders' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (42%).
- Colgate is 22-7 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 164th.
- The Raiders score an average of 78.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 67.4 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- Colgate has a 22-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.
Colgate Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Colgate is averaging 6.3 more points per game at home (81.5) than on the road (75.2).
- At home, the Raiders give up 68.8 points per game. On the road, they concede 68.7.
- Colgate knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than on the road (41.1%).
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 92-73
|Cotterell Court
|3/5/2023
|Army
|W 91-74
|Cotterell Court
|3/8/2023
|Lafayette
|W 79-61
|Cotterell Court
|3/16/2023
|Texas
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.