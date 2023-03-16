The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 Colgate Raiders (26-8) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Texas is favored by 13.5 points in the opening round matchup, which tips off at 7:25 PM on TBS. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 2-15 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5 points.

Colgate vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -13.5 150.5

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Colgate and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points in 10 of 31 games this season.

Colgate's matchups this season have a 147.6-point average over/under, 2.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Colgate is 16-15-0 against the spread this year.

Colgate has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Raiders have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +700 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Colgate has a 12.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colgate vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 37.5% 77.8 156.4 67.4 136.4 141.7 Colgate 10 32.3% 78.6 156.4 69 136.4 144

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

Colgate has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Raiders' last 10 games have hit the over.

The Raiders score 11.2 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (67.4).

When it scores more than 67.4 points, Colgate is 11-12 against the spread and 20-6 overall.

Texas vs. Colgate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 16-16-0 3-4 15-17-0 Colgate 16-15-0 0-1 18-13-0

Colgate vs. Texas Home/Away Splits

Texas Colgate 17-1 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 11-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

