The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 Colgate Raiders (26-8) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Texas is favored by 13.5 points in the opening round matchup, which tips off at 7:25 PM on TBS. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 2-15 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5 points.

Colgate vs. Texas Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:25 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Des Moines, Iowa
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -13.5 150.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

  • Colgate and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points in 10 of 31 games this season.
  • Colgate's matchups this season have a 147.6-point average over/under, 2.9 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Colgate is 16-15-0 against the spread this year.
  • Colgate has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Raiders have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +700 odds on them winning this game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Colgate has a 12.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colgate vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 12 37.5% 77.8 156.4 67.4 136.4 141.7
Colgate 10 32.3% 78.6 156.4 69 136.4 144

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

  • Colgate has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • Six of the Raiders' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • The Raiders score 11.2 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (67.4).
  • When it scores more than 67.4 points, Colgate is 11-12 against the spread and 20-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Texas vs. Colgate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 16-16-0 3-4 15-17-0
Colgate 16-15-0 0-1 18-13-0

Colgate vs. Texas Home/Away Splits

Texas Colgate
17-1 Home Record 14-2
4-6 Away Record 11-4
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5
69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2
9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.