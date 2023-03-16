Colgate vs. Texas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 Colgate Raiders (26-8) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Texas is favored by 13.5 points in the opening round matchup, which tips off at 7:25 PM on TBS. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 2-15 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5 points.
Colgate vs. Texas Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 7:25 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Des Moines, Iowa
- Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-13.5
|150.5
Raiders Betting Records & Stats
- Colgate and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points in 10 of 31 games this season.
- Colgate's matchups this season have a 147.6-point average over/under, 2.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- Colgate is 16-15-0 against the spread this year.
- Colgate has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Raiders have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +700 odds on them winning this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Colgate has a 12.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Colgate vs. Texas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|12
|37.5%
|77.8
|156.4
|67.4
|136.4
|141.7
|Colgate
|10
|32.3%
|78.6
|156.4
|69
|136.4
|144
Additional Colgate Insights & Trends
- Colgate has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of the Raiders' last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Raiders score 11.2 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (67.4).
- When it scores more than 67.4 points, Colgate is 11-12 against the spread and 20-6 overall.
Texas vs. Colgate Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|16-16-0
|3-4
|15-17-0
|Colgate
|16-15-0
|0-1
|18-13-0
Colgate vs. Texas Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Colgate
|17-1
|Home Record
|14-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|11-4
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
