Niagara vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (27-5) and Niagara Purple Eagles (18-12) squaring off at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 73-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on March 16.
The Purple Eagles' last game on Friday ended in an 81-68 loss to Manhattan.
Niagara vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Niagara vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 73, Niagara 54
Niagara Schedule Analysis
- The Purple Eagles' signature win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Purple Eagles took home the 67-64 win at home on January 5.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Phoenix are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 65th-most wins.
- Niagara has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (16).
Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 5
- 63-58 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on February 23
- 86-62 at home over Siena (No. 230) on March 2
- 74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 248) on January 19
- 66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 248) on December 31
Niagara Performance Insights
- The Purple Eagles' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.2 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per outing (185th in college basketball).
- Niagara has averaged 3.2 more points in MAAC games (69.4) than overall (66.2).
- The Purple Eagles are putting up more points at home (67.3 per game) than away (65.9).
- Niagara allows 64.6 points per game at home, and 63 on the road.
- The Purple Eagles are compiling 72 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 66.2.
