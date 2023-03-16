Thursday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (19-10) against the St. John's Red Storm (22-8) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Purdue. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Red Storm enter this game after a 57-47 loss to Marquette on Saturday.

St. John's (NY) vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

St. John's (NY) vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 66, St. John's (NY) 64

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

The Red Storm took down the No. 6 UConn Huskies in a 69-64 win on February 21, which was their best victory of the season.

The Red Storm have three wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

St. John's (NY) has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins

69-64 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 21

66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 14) on December 4

66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 18

77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 62) on February 11

81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 62) on January 21

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights