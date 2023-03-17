Friday's contest at William D. Mullins Center has the UMass Minutewomen (26-6) matching up with the Albany Great Danes (22-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-53 win as our model heavily favors UMass.

The Great Danes enter this game following a 38-36 loss to Vermont on Friday.

Albany vs. UMass Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Albany vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 73, Albany 53

Albany Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Great Danes took down the Vermont Catamounts 60-46 on December 29.

According to the RPI, the Minutewomen have 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Albany has 20 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, the eighth-most in the country.

Albany 2022-23 Best Wins

60-46 at home over Vermont (No. 144) on December 29

72-64 at home over Maine (No. 199) on March 5

53-50 at home over Maine (No. 199) on February 18

64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 230) on November 13

61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 273) on January 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Albany Performance Insights