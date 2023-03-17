Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game features the Columbia Lions (23-5) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-7) matching up at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-57 victory for heavily favored Columbia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Lions head into this game on the heels of a 72-65 loss to Harvard on Friday.
Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 57
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- The Lions took down the Princeton Tigers (No. 33 in our computer rankings) in a 58-55 win on January 6 -- their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lions are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 33) on January 6
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 48) on December 10
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on November 27
- 77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 63) on November 7
- 75-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 72) on February 17
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions are outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game with a +472 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.9 points per game (14th in college basketball) and give up 62.1 per outing (110th in college basketball).
- Columbia's offense has been less effective in Ivy League action this season, tallying 76.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 78.9 PPG.
- The Lions are putting up 78.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are performing better on offense, averaging 79.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Columbia is surrendering 58.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 64.3.
- The Lions have been putting up 74.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 78.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
