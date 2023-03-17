Creighton vs. NC State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) take the court as 5.5-point underdogs against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest begins at 4:00 PM on TNT. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 6-11 matchup. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.
Creighton vs. NC State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-5.5
|149.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Creighton vs NC State Betting Records & Stats
- The Bluejays are 13-15-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Creighton has won 12 of its 15 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Bluejays.
- NC State has gone 15-14-0 ATS this season.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- NC State has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Creighton vs. NC State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|12
|42.9%
|76.6
|154.8
|68.5
|139.3
|145.3
|NC State
|11
|37.9%
|78.2
|154.8
|70.8
|139.3
|147.7
Additional Creighton vs NC State Insights & Trends
- Creighton has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Five of Bluejays' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- NC State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Wolf Pack have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
- The 76.6 points per game the Bluejays average are 5.8 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (70.8).
- Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack score an average of 78.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.5 points, NC State is 13-10 against the spread and 22-5 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Creighton vs. NC State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|13-15-0
|8-9
|12-16-0
|NC State
|15-14-0
|3-2
|15-14-0
Creighton vs. NC State Home/Away Splits
|Creighton
|NC State
|13-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-6
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.