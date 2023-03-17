Wagers on the Iona-UConn game are waiting for you. If you're a new customer and are in an area where online sports betting is legal, read on to see how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our BetMGM bonus right away!

UConn vs. Iona Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: UConn -9.5

UConn -9.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -450, Iona +350

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're looking to put money on the Gaels and Huskies game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Gaels (+350) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $45.00 back in your pocket.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Gaels at +9.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout or better chance to cash in with a win. In this case, the +9.5 means that the Gaels must win, tie, or stop the Huskies from winning by 10 or more points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Huskies would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on game props (will Iona win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.