Iona vs. UConn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) and the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 4:30 PM. The contest airs on TBS.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Iona matchup in this article.
Iona vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Iona vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Iona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-9.5)
|141.5
|-450
|+350
|DraftKings
|UConn (-9)
|141
|-435
|+350
|PointsBet
|UConn (-10)
|143.5
|-500
|+375
Iona vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Iona has compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread this year.
- UConn has compiled a 21-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Huskies' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.
Iona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- The implied probability of Iona winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
