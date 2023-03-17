The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) and the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 4:30 PM. The contest airs on TBS.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Iona matchup in this article.

Iona vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Iona vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Iona Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-9.5) 141.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-9) 141 -435 +350 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-10) 143.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Iona vs. UConn Betting Trends

  • Iona has compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread this year.
  • UConn has compiled a 21-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Huskies' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Iona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • The implied probability of Iona winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

