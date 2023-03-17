Friday's game between the UConn Huskies (25-8) and the Iona Gaels (27-7) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Iona projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup versus UConn. The over/under is listed at 141.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Iona vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Iona vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 74, Iona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. UConn

Pick ATS: Iona (+9.5)



Iona (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



UConn has put together an 18-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Iona is 15-8-0. The Huskies have hit the over in 17 games, while Gaels games have gone over 11 times. The teams score 154.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Iona has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels have a +387 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.4 points per game, 67th in college basketball, and are allowing 65 per outing to rank 41st in college basketball.

Iona is 81st in college basketball at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 30.9 its opponents average.

Iona knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents.

Iona has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.3 (36th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (104th in college basketball).

