When the UConn Huskies (25-8) and Iona Gaels (27-7) square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena on Friday at 4:30 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Nelly Junior Joseph will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Iona vs. UConn

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS

Iona's Last Game

Iona won its most recent game versus Marist, 76-55, on Saturday. Daniss Jenkins led the way with 27 points, plus five boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daniss Jenkins 27 5 2 2 0 6 Walter Clayton Jr. 17 6 4 1 1 1 Nelly Junior Joseph 9 11 3 2 4 0

Iona Players to Watch

Joseph is putting up a team-high 9.4 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 15.1 points and 1.1 assists, making 55.1% of his shots from the floor.

Jenkins is registering a team-high 4.9 assists per contest. He's also producing 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor, and 36.4% from 3-point range resulting in 1.6 treys per contest.

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the Gaels in scoring (16.9 points per game) and assists (3.2), and posts 4.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Osborn Shema is putting up 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 50.8% of his shots from the floor.

Berrick JeanLouis gets the Gaels 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.

Iona Top Performers (Last 10 Games)