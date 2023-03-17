The No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) play the No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 4:30 PM.

Iona vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels are shooting 46.1% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.0% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Iona is 21-3 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Gaels are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at third.

The Gaels put up 11.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (65.0).

Iona has a 24-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Iona is scoring 6.3 more points per game at home (80.1) than on the road (73.8).

In 2022-23 the Gaels are conceding 7.0 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than on the road (68.6).

At home, Iona sinks 7.5 trifectas per game, 1.2 more than it averages away (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.0%).

Iona Schedule