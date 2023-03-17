How to Watch Iona vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) play the No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 4:30 PM.
Iona vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels are shooting 46.1% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.0% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- Iona is 21-3 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at third.
- The Gaels put up 11.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (65.0).
- Iona has a 24-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.
Iona Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Iona is scoring 6.3 more points per game at home (80.1) than on the road (73.8).
- In 2022-23 the Gaels are conceding 7.0 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than on the road (68.6).
- At home, Iona sinks 7.5 trifectas per game, 1.2 more than it averages away (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.0%).
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 74-54
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/10/2023
|Niagara
|W 71-59
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/11/2023
|Marist
|W 76-55
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/17/2023
|UConn
|-
|MVP Arena
