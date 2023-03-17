The No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) and the No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. UConn is favored by 9.5 points in the opening round matchup, which starts at 4:30 PM on TBS. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 4-13 matchup. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Iona vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -9.5 141.5

Gaels Betting Records & Stats

Iona has played 11 games this season that have had more than 141.5 combined points scored.

Iona's outings this season have a 141.4-point average over/under, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Iona is 15-8-0 against the spread this season.

Iona came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Gaels have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +360.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iona has a 21.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Iona vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 16 59.3% 78.5 154.9 65 130 143.6 Iona 11 47.8% 76.4 154.9 65 130 141.8

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

Iona has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

The Gaels have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

The Gaels' 76.4 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 65 the Huskies give up.

Iona has put together a 15-6 ATS record and a 24-5 overall record in games it scores more than 65 points.

UConn vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 18-9-0 7-4 17-10-0 Iona 15-8-0 0-0 11-12-0

Iona vs. UConn Home/Away Splits

UConn Iona 15-2 Home Record 11-1 5-5 Away Record 8-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

