The Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) battle the Hofstra Pride (25-9) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

TV: ESPN+

Hofstra Stats Insights

This season, the Pride have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bearcats' opponents have hit.

Hofstra is 21-3 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pride sit at 219th.

The Pride record 5.8 more points per game (75.1) than the Bearcats allow (69.3).

When Hofstra puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 19-3.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Hofstra is putting up 5.4 more points per game (79.5) than it is on the road (74.1).

The Pride are allowing 60.8 points per game this year at home, which is 10.0 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (70.8).

In terms of three-pointers, Hofstra has fared better when playing at home this season, draining 9.0 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Hofstra Schedule