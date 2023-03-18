Hofstra vs. Cincinnati: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) take on the Hofstra Pride (25-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Hofstra matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Hofstra Moneyline
Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Hofstra has put together an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Pride have covered the spread four times this year (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Cincinnati has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- In the Bearcats' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
