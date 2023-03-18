The Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) take on the Hofstra Pride (25-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Hofstra matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Hofstra Moneyline

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • Hofstra has put together an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Pride have covered the spread four times this year (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • Cincinnati has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • In the Bearcats' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

