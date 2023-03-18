The Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) take on the Hofstra Pride (25-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Hofstra matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Hofstra Moneyline

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Hofstra has put together an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pride have covered the spread four times this year (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Cincinnati has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

In the Bearcats' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.