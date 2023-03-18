Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - March 18
Saturday's game at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has the Hofstra Pride (25-9) matching up with the Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-71 victory for Hofstra, so it should be a competitive matchup.
There is no line set for the game.
Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Hempstead, New York
- Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hofstra 73, Cincinnati 72
Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. Cincinnati
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-0.1)
- Computer Predicted Total: 143.7
Hofstra is 17-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Cincinnati's 17-11-0 ATS record. The Pride are 13-14-0 and the Bearcats are 14-14-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, Hofstra has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Cincinnati has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride are outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game with a +309 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.1 points per game (97th in college basketball) and give up 66 per contest (60th in college basketball).
- The 31.2 rebounds per game Hofstra averages rank 219th in college basketball, and are 2.4 fewer than the 33.6 its opponents pull down per outing.
- Hofstra makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (52nd in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc (48th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.7%.
- The Pride score 98.7 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball), while giving up 86.7 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).
- Hofstra has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (40th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.9 (177th in college basketball).
