Saturday's game at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has the Hofstra Pride (25-9) matching up with the Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-71 victory for Hofstra, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 73, Cincinnati 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-0.1)

Hofstra (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Hofstra is 17-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Cincinnati's 17-11-0 ATS record. The Pride are 13-14-0 and the Bearcats are 14-14-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, Hofstra has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Cincinnati has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride are outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game with a +309 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.1 points per game (97th in college basketball) and give up 66 per contest (60th in college basketball).

The 31.2 rebounds per game Hofstra averages rank 219th in college basketball, and are 2.4 fewer than the 33.6 its opponents pull down per outing.

Hofstra makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (52nd in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc (48th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.7%.

The Pride score 98.7 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball), while giving up 86.7 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

Hofstra has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (40th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.9 (177th in college basketball).

