David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena is where the Hofstra Pride (25-9) and Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) will square off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Aaron Estrada and Landers Nolley II are players to watch for the Pride and Bearcats, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Location: Hempstead, New York

Hofstra's Last Game

Hofstra was victorious in its most recent game versus Rutgers, 88-86 in OT, on Tuesday. Tyler Thomas starred with 25 points, and also had one boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Thomas 25 1 2 0 1 3 Darlinstone Dubar 17 5 2 0 0 3 Aaron Estrada 13 4 4 3 1 1

Hofstra Players to Watch

Estrada puts up 20.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.1 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Thomas is putting up 16.5 points, 1.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Jaquan Carlos posts a team-high 4.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 36.4% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Darlinstone Dubar is putting up 10.1 points, 1.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Warren Williams posts 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 63.7% from the floor.

Hofstra Top Performers (Last 10 Games)