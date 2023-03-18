Hofstra vs. Cincinnati: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 18
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (25-9) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) hit the court in a game with no set line at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Hempstead, New York
- Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Hofstra Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 13 of Hofstra's 28 games with a set total.
- The Pride have a 17-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- Cincinnati (17-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63% of the time, 2.3% less often than Hofstra (17-10-0) this year.
Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hofstra
|75.1
|152.4
|66
|135.3
|142.6
|Cincinnati
|77.3
|152.4
|69.3
|135.3
|143.5
Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends
- Hofstra is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pride have gone over the total four times.
- The 75.1 points per game the Pride put up are 5.8 more points than the Bearcats give up (69.3).
- Hofstra is 13-4 against the spread and 19-3 overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.
Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hofstra
|17-10-0
|13-14-0
|Cincinnati
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits
|Hofstra
|Cincinnati
|11-1
|Home Record
|16-3
|11-5
|Away Record
|4-6
|8-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|8-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|79.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.6
|74.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.1
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
