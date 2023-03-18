Saturday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) against the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-47 in favor of Duke, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Lady Gaels enter this contest after a 73-60 win over Manhattan on Saturday.

Iona vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Iona vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 47

Iona Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Gaels defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats on the road on January 14 by a score of 47-42.

Iona has 22 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 222) on February 2

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 222) on January 2

67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10

Iona Performance Insights