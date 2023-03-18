Saturday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) against the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-47 in favor of Duke, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Lady Gaels enter this contest after a 73-60 win over Manhattan on Saturday.

Iona vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Iona vs. Duke Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 47

Iona Schedule Analysis

  • In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Gaels defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats on the road on January 14 by a score of 47-42.
  • Iona has 22 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14
  • 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17
  • 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 222) on February 2
  • 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 222) on January 2
  • 67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10

Iona Performance Insights

  • The Lady Gaels are outscoring opponents by nine points per game, with a +288 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.4 points per game (214th in college basketball) and give up 54.4 per outing (12th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Iona has scored 64.5 points per game in MAAC play, and 63.4 overall.
  • The Lady Gaels average 67.4 points per game at home, and 60.5 on the road.
  • Iona is giving up fewer points at home (53.5 per game) than on the road (55.3).
  • The Lady Gaels have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 63.6 points per contest, 0.2 more than their season average of 63.4.

