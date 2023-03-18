How to Watch the Iona vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-6) will try to defeat the No. 14 seed Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest tips off at 9:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest.
Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Iona vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Gaels put up an average of 63.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 50.8 the Blue Devils allow.
- Iona is 21-4 when it scores more than 50.8 points.
- Duke's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.
- The Blue Devils score 8.7 more points per game (63.1) than the Lady Gaels give up (54.4).
- Duke has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 54.4 points.
- Iona is 21-3 when giving up fewer than 63.1 points.
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 39-37
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/10/2023
|Siena
|W 67-66
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/11/2023
|Manhattan
|W 73-60
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/18/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
