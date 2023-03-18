The No. 3 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-6) will try to defeat the No. 14 seed Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest tips off at 9:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Iona vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Lady Gaels put up an average of 63.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 50.8 the Blue Devils allow.

Iona is 21-4 when it scores more than 50.8 points.

Duke's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.

The Blue Devils score 8.7 more points per game (63.1) than the Lady Gaels give up (54.4).

Duke has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 54.4 points.

Iona is 21-3 when giving up fewer than 63.1 points.

Iona Schedule