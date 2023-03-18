The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the West Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning at 5:15 PM.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 144.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas (-3.5) 145 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Kansas has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Jayhawks' 34 games have hit the over.
  • Arkansas has put together a 16-16-2 record against the spread this year.
  • A total of 14 Razorbacks games this year have hit the over.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Bookmakers rate Kansas higher (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
  • Bookmakers have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1400) compared to the beginning of the season (+1300).
  • Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5500
  • Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the start of the season to +5500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +5500 moneyline odds, is 1.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.