Knicks vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Denver Nuggets (47-23) clash with the New York Knicks (41-30) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and ALT2.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Knicks matchup in this article.
Knicks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and ALT2
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Knicks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-2)
|-
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|230.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-2)
|228.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-1.5)
|-
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Knicks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 116.9 points per game to rank seventh in the league while giving up 113 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +270 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game, with a +202 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 112.3 per outing (eighth in league).
- Denver has put together a 37-31-2 record against the spread this season.
- New York has compiled a 40-30-1 ATS record so far this year.
Knicks and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+9000
|+2800
|-10000
|Nuggets
|+750
|+320
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Knicks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.