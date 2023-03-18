The Denver Nuggets (47-23) clash with the New York Knicks (41-30) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and ALT2.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and ALT2

MSG and ALT2 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 116.9 points per game to rank seventh in the league while giving up 113 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +270 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game, with a +202 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 112.3 per outing (eighth in league).

Denver has put together a 37-31-2 record against the spread this season.

New York has compiled a 40-30-1 ATS record so far this year.

Knicks and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +9000 +2800 -10000 Nuggets +750 +320 -

