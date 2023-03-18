The New York Knicks (41-30) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report, Jalen Brunson, as they ready for their Saturday, March 18 matchup with the Denver Nuggets (47-23) at Madison Square Garden, which starts at 1:00 PM ET.

The Knicks are coming off of a 123-107 victory against the Trail Blazers in their last outing on Tuesday. Immanuel Quickley scored a team-leading 26 points for the Knicks in the victory.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Foot 23.8 3.6 6.1

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Zeke Nnaji: Questionable (Shoulder)

Knicks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and ALT2

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 115.1 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 113 the Nuggets allow.

New York has put together a 25-14 record in games it scores more than 113 points.

The Knicks are averaging 118.4 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 115.1.

New York makes 12.4 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) at a 34.8% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 12.9 its opponents make, shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks' 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in the NBA, and the 110.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2 230

