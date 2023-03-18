The Denver Nuggets (47-23) hit the court against the New York Knicks (41-30) on March 18, 2023.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Altitude Sports

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, New York has a 16-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.1% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Knicks average only 2.1 more points per game (115.1) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (113).

When it scores more than 113 points, New York is 25-14.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks score 116.2 points per game at home, 2.1 more than away (114.1). Defensively they concede 112.2 per game, 0.2 fewer points than on the road (112.4).

This year the Knicks are averaging more assists at home (22.7 per game) than on the road (21.8).

Knicks Injuries