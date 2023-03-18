How to Watch the Knicks vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (47-23) hit the court against the New York Knicks (41-30) on March 18, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Knicks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: Altitude Sports
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, New York has a 16-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.1% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Knicks average only 2.1 more points per game (115.1) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (113).
- When it scores more than 113 points, New York is 25-14.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks score 116.2 points per game at home, 2.1 more than away (114.1). Defensively they concede 112.2 per game, 0.2 fewer points than on the road (112.4).
- New York allows 112.2 points per game at home, and 112.4 away.
- This year the Knicks are averaging more assists at home (22.7 per game) than on the road (21.8).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Brunson
|Questionable
|Foot
