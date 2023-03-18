The Denver Nuggets (47-23) hit the court against the New York Knicks (41-30) on March 18, 2023.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Knicks Stats Insights

  • This season, New York has a 16-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.1% from the field.
  • The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
  • The Knicks average only 2.1 more points per game (115.1) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (113).
  • When it scores more than 113 points, New York is 25-14.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Knicks score 116.2 points per game at home, 2.1 more than away (114.1). Defensively they concede 112.2 per game, 0.2 fewer points than on the road (112.4).
  • New York allows 112.2 points per game at home, and 112.4 away.
  • This year the Knicks are averaging more assists at home (22.7 per game) than on the road (21.8).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jalen Brunson Questionable Foot

