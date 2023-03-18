The Denver Nuggets (47-23) square off against the New York Knicks (41-30) as just 2-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on MSG and ALT2.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and ALT2

MSG and ALT2 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 116 - Nuggets 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2)

Knicks (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



The Knicks have put together a 40-30-1 ATS record this season compared to the 37-31-2 mark from the Nuggets.

Denver (26-23-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2 points or more this season (52%) than New York (19-12-1) does as a 2+-point underdog (59.4%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, New York and its opponents do it more often (52.1% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (50%).

The Nuggets have a .722 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-15) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (19-19).

Knicks Performance Insights

On offense New York is the 14th-ranked team in the NBA (115.1 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.3 points conceded per game).

At 22.3 assists per game, the Knicks are worst in the league.

The Knicks are 12th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

New York attempts 39.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 29.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 60.3% of its shots, with 70.2% of its makes coming from there.

