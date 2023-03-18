Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (47-23) square off against the New York Knicks (41-30) as just 2-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on MSG and ALT2.
Knicks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and ALT2
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 116 - Nuggets 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Under (230.5)
- The Knicks have put together a 40-30-1 ATS record this season compared to the 37-31-2 mark from the Nuggets.
- Denver (26-23-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2 points or more this season (52%) than New York (19-12-1) does as a 2+-point underdog (59.4%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, New York and its opponents do it more often (52.1% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (50%).
- The Nuggets have a .722 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-15) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (19-19).
Knicks Performance Insights
- On offense New York is the 14th-ranked team in the NBA (115.1 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.3 points conceded per game).
- At 22.3 assists per game, the Knicks are worst in the league.
- The Knicks are 12th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.8%).
- New York attempts 39.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 29.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 60.3% of its shots, with 70.2% of its makes coming from there.
