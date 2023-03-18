How to Watch the Rangers vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (39-19-10) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-24-10) on Saturday, with the Rangers coming off a win and the Penguins off a defeat.
You can turn on ABC and ESPN+ to watch as the Rangers and the Penguins hit the ice.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Rangers vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/16/2023
|Rangers
|Penguins
|4-2 NYR
|3/12/2023
|Penguins
|Rangers
|3-2 (F/OT) PIT
|12/20/2022
|Penguins
|Rangers
|3-2 PIT
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 189 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 222 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|68
|20
|55
|75
|89
|30
|18.2%
|Mika Zibanejad
|68
|35
|37
|72
|56
|45
|49%
|Adam Fox
|68
|10
|51
|61
|67
|73
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|68
|19
|33
|52
|57
|47
|56.5%
|Patrick Kane
|61
|19
|32
|51
|56
|26
|50%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins allow 3.2 goals per game (219 in total), 18th in the NHL.
- With 222 goals (3.3 per game), the Penguins have the league's 12th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Penguins are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|68
|29
|54
|83
|50
|51
|53.2%
|Evgeni Malkin
|68
|24
|48
|72
|90
|69
|50.8%
|Jake Guentzel
|64
|30
|32
|62
|39
|34
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|68
|24
|25
|49
|34
|24
|50%
|Jason Zucker
|64
|24
|18
|42
|30
|30
|26.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.