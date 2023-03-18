The New York Rangers (39-19-10) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-24-10) on Saturday, with the Rangers coming off a win and the Penguins off a defeat.

You can turn on ABC and ESPN+ to watch as the Rangers and the Penguins hit the ice.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rangers vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/16/2023 Rangers Penguins 4-2 NYR
3/12/2023 Penguins Rangers 3-2 (F/OT) PIT
12/20/2022 Penguins Rangers 3-2 PIT

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have conceded 189 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Rangers' 222 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 68 20 55 75 89 30 18.2%
Mika Zibanejad 68 35 37 72 56 45 49%
Adam Fox 68 10 51 61 67 73 -
Vincent Trocheck 68 19 33 52 57 47 56.5%
Patrick Kane 61 19 32 51 56 26 50%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins allow 3.2 goals per game (219 in total), 18th in the NHL.
  • With 222 goals (3.3 per game), the Penguins have the league's 12th-ranked offense.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Penguins are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 68 29 54 83 50 51 53.2%
Evgeni Malkin 68 24 48 72 90 69 50.8%
Jake Guentzel 64 30 32 62 39 34 50%
Rickard Rakell 68 24 25 49 34 24 50%
Jason Zucker 64 24 18 42 30 30 26.7%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.