The New York Rangers (39-19-10) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-24-10) on Saturday, with the Rangers coming off a win and the Penguins off a defeat.

You can turn on ABC and ESPN+ to watch as the Rangers and the Penguins hit the ice.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ABC and ESPN+

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/16/2023 Rangers Penguins 4-2 NYR 3/12/2023 Penguins Rangers 3-2 (F/OT) PIT 12/20/2022 Penguins Rangers 3-2 PIT

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 189 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 222 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 68 20 55 75 89 30 18.2% Mika Zibanejad 68 35 37 72 56 45 49% Adam Fox 68 10 51 61 67 73 - Vincent Trocheck 68 19 33 52 57 47 56.5% Patrick Kane 61 19 32 51 56 26 50%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins allow 3.2 goals per game (219 in total), 18th in the NHL.

With 222 goals (3.3 per game), the Penguins have the league's 12th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Penguins are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players