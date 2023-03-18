The New York Rangers (39-19-10), coming off a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-24-10) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Penguins fell to the New York Rangers 4-2 in their last game.

The Rangers have a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have totaled 32 goals while giving up 30 in that time. On the power play, 30 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (26.7% success rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Penguins Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Rangers 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-145)

Rangers (-145) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.7)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have finished 10-10-20 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 39-19-10.

New York is 9-6-8 (26 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 10 times this season the Rangers ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-7-1 record, good for five points.

New York has finished 3-5-8 in the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals in 40 games (34-5-1, 69 points).

In the 26 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 19-5-2 to register 40 points.

In the 37 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 18-4-8 to register 44 points.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 13th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.26 13th 8th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.22 17th 14th 31.9 Shots 34 5th 7th 29.3 Shots Allowed 33.5 27th 9th 23.3% Power Play % 21.9% 14th 17th 79.2% Penalty Kill % 80.1% 14th

Rangers vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

