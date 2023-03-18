How to Watch the St. John's (NY) vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) and the No. 11 St. John's Red Storm (23-8) battle on Saturday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 4:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
St. John's (NY) vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Red Storm score an average of 65.5 points per game, six more points than the 59.5 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 59.5 points, St. John's (NY) is 21-2.
- North Carolina is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 65.5 points.
- The Tar Heels record 69.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 59.5 the Red Storm allow.
- When North Carolina totals more than 59.5 points, it is 18-6.
- St. John's (NY) has a 21-3 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
- The Tar Heels are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Red Storm concede to opponents (42%).
- The Red Storm make 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 5.9% more than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.
St. John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Providence
|W 53-50
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|3/4/2023
|Marquette
|L 57-47
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/16/2023
|Purdue
|W 66-64
|Value City Arena
|3/18/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.