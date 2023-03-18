How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 13 Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 4 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) on Saturday. This 4-13 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 1:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens put up just 2.8 more points per game (69.6) than the Lady Volunteers allow (66.8).
- Saint Louis has put together a 14-7 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
- Tennessee is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.6 points.
- The 76.4 points per game the Lady Volunteers put up are 6.7 more points than the Billikens allow (69.7).
- Tennessee has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.
- When Saint Louis gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 12-9.
- This season the Lady Volunteers are shooting 42.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Billikens give up.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Kentucky
|W 80-71
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|LSU
|W 69-67
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/5/2023
|South Carolina
|L 74-58
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/18/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 59-44
|Chase Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 59-56
|Chase Fieldhouse
|3/5/2023
|UMass
|W 91-85
|Chase Fieldhouse
|3/18/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.