Nets vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Denver Nuggets (47-24) clash with the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and ALT.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and ALT
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-1.5)
|228
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-1.5)
|227.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-1.5)
|230
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-1.5)
|-
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +264 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 113.0 per outing (13th in the league).
- The Nets have a +43 scoring differential, putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) and conceding 112.9 (12th in NBA).
- These two teams score 230.3 points per game combined, 2.3 more than this game's point total.
- Combined, these teams allow 225.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has compiled a 37-32-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Brooklyn has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 33 times.
Nets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+35000
|+10000
|-
|Nuggets
|+800
|+320
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.