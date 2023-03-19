The Denver Nuggets (47-24) clash with the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and ALT.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and ALT

YES and ALT Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +264 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 113.0 per outing (13th in the league).

The Nets have a +43 scoring differential, putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) and conceding 112.9 (12th in NBA).

These two teams score 230.3 points per game combined, 2.3 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 225.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 37-32-2 ATS record so far this year.

Brooklyn has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 33 times.

Nets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +35000 +10000 - Nuggets +800 +320 -

