The Denver Nuggets (47-24) play the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Nets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -1.5 227.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 33 of 70 games this season.
  • Brooklyn has had an average of 226.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Brooklyn is 38-32-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Nets have won in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won 10 of its 24 games, or 41.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 37 52.1% 116.8 230.3 113 225.9 230.2
Nets 33 47.1% 113.5 230.3 112.9 225.9 226.9

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 games.
  • This season, Brooklyn is 17-15-0 at home against the spread (.531 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).
  • The Nets score an average of 113.5 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 113 the Nuggets allow.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 24-11 ATS record and a 25-10 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 38-33 28-27 35-36
Nets 38-32 18-13 31-39

Nets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Nets
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.5
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
33-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-11
42-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-10
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.9
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
30-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-16
34-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-12

