Nets vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (47-24) play the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.
Nets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-1.5
|227.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 33 of 70 games this season.
- Brooklyn has had an average of 226.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Brooklyn is 38-32-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nets have won in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Brooklyn has won 10 of its 24 games, or 41.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Nets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|37
|52.1%
|116.8
|230.3
|113
|225.9
|230.2
|Nets
|33
|47.1%
|113.5
|230.3
|112.9
|225.9
|226.9
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 games.
- This season, Brooklyn is 17-15-0 at home against the spread (.531 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).
- The Nets score an average of 113.5 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 113 the Nuggets allow.
- Brooklyn has put together a 24-11 ATS record and a 25-10 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.
Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|38-33
|28-27
|35-36
|Nets
|38-32
|18-13
|31-39
Nets vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Nets
|116.8
|113.5
|7
|18
|33-14
|24-11
|42-5
|25-10
|113
|112.9
|13
|12
|30-10
|29-16
|34-6
|33-12
