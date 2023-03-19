The Denver Nuggets (47-24) play the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Nets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -1.5 227.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 33 of 70 games this season.

Brooklyn has had an average of 226.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Brooklyn is 38-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have won in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Brooklyn has won 10 of its 24 games, or 41.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 37 52.1% 116.8 230.3 113 225.9 230.2 Nets 33 47.1% 113.5 230.3 112.9 225.9 226.9

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Nets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 games.

This season, Brooklyn is 17-15-0 at home against the spread (.531 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).

The Nets score an average of 113.5 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 113 the Nuggets allow.

Brooklyn has put together a 24-11 ATS record and a 25-10 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 38-33 28-27 35-36 Nets 38-32 18-13 31-39

Nets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Nets 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 33-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-11 42-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-10 113 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 30-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-16 34-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-12

