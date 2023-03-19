The Denver Nuggets (47-24) play the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) on March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and ALT.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Altitude Sports

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, one percentage point above the 48.1% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Brooklyn has a 30-9 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Nets average just 0.5 more points per game (113.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (113).

Brooklyn has put together a 25-10 record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets are better offensively, putting up 113.8 points per game, compared to 113.2 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 109.9 points per game at home, and 115.4 away.

At home Brooklyn is conceding 109.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than it is on the road (115.4).

At home the Nets are collecting 25.9 assists per game, one more than on the road (24.9).

Nets Injuries