Mikal Bridges, Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - March 19
Barclays Center is where the Denver Nuggets (47-24) and Brooklyn Nets (39-31) will go head to head on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Nikola Jokic and Mikal Bridges are players to watch for the Nuggets and Nets, respectively.
How to Watch Nets vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, March 19
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Nets' Last Game
On Thursday, in their last game, the Nets fell to the Kings 101-96. With 23 points, Bridges was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikal Bridges
|23
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|18
|3
|7
|2
|1
|3
|Nicolas Claxton
|14
|14
|1
|1
|2
|0
Nets Players to Watch
- Bridges is the Nets' top scorer (19.1 points per game) and assist man (3.4), and puts up 4.4 rebounds.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is the Nets' top assist man (5.8 per game), and he produces 17.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.
- Nicolas Claxton is No. 1 on the Nets in rebounding (9.2 per game), and puts up 12.5 points and 1.8 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in the league).
- Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 38.7% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- The Nets receive 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikal Bridges
|27.9
|4.1
|2.6
|0.9
|0.7
|2.8
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17.9
|3.8
|8.3
|1.3
|0.6
|1.8
|Nicolas Claxton
|10.3
|9.3
|2.4
|0.6
|2.1
|0
|Cameron Johnson
|15.3
|5.3
|1.6
|1.1
|0.2
|2.3
|Royce O'Neale
|6.7
|6.2
|2.4
|1
|0.3
|1.6
