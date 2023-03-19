Barclays Center is where the Denver Nuggets (47-24) and Brooklyn Nets (39-31) will go head to head on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Nikola Jokic and Mikal Bridges are players to watch for the Nuggets and Nets, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Altitude Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Nets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Nets' Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Nets fell to the Kings 101-96. With 23 points, Bridges was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 23 4 2 1 0 2 Spencer Dinwiddie 18 3 7 2 1 3 Nicolas Claxton 14 14 1 1 2 0

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is the Nets' top scorer (19.1 points per game) and assist man (3.4), and puts up 4.4 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie is the Nets' top assist man (5.8 per game), and he produces 17.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Nicolas Claxton is No. 1 on the Nets in rebounding (9.2 per game), and puts up 12.5 points and 1.8 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in the league).

Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 38.7% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Nets receive 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 27.9 4.1 2.6 0.9 0.7 2.8 Spencer Dinwiddie 17.9 3.8 8.3 1.3 0.6 1.8 Nicolas Claxton 10.3 9.3 2.4 0.6 2.1 0 Cameron Johnson 15.3 5.3 1.6 1.1 0.2 2.3 Royce O'Neale 6.7 6.2 2.4 1 0.3 1.6

