The Denver Nuggets (47-24) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and ALT.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and ALT

YES and ALT Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: - Nets 115 - Nuggets 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)

Nets (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Nets' .543 ATS win percentage (38-32-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .521 mark (37-32-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver (27-25-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (50.9%) than Brooklyn (17-9) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (65.4%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Denver does it more often (49.3% of the time) than Brooklyn (44.3%).

The Nuggets have a .722 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-15) this season, better than the .387 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (12-19).

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn scores 113.5 points per game and give up 112.9, ranking them 18th in the NBA on offense and 12th defensively.

The Nets are 12th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.3%.

In 2022-23, Brooklyn has attempted 60.6% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.2% of Brooklyn's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.8% have been 3-pointers.

