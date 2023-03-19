Nets vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (47-24) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and ALT.
Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and ALT
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Nets 115 - Nuggets 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Nets' .543 ATS win percentage (38-32-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .521 mark (37-32-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Denver (27-25-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (50.9%) than Brooklyn (17-9) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (65.4%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Denver does it more often (49.3% of the time) than Brooklyn (44.3%).
- The Nuggets have a .722 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-15) this season, better than the .387 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (12-19).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Nets Performance Insights
- Brooklyn scores 113.5 points per game and give up 112.9, ranking them 18th in the NBA on offense and 12th defensively.
- The Nets are 12th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.3%.
- In 2022-23, Brooklyn has attempted 60.6% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.2% of Brooklyn's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.8% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.