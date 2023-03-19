The Denver Nuggets (47-24) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and ALT.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and ALT
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: - Nets 115 - Nuggets 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (228)
  • The Nets' .543 ATS win percentage (38-32-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .521 mark (37-32-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Denver (27-25-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (50.9%) than Brooklyn (17-9) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (65.4%).
  • When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Denver does it more often (49.3% of the time) than Brooklyn (44.3%).
  • The Nuggets have a .722 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-15) this season, better than the .387 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (12-19).

Nets Performance Insights

  • Brooklyn scores 113.5 points per game and give up 112.9, ranking them 18th in the NBA on offense and 12th defensively.
  • The Nets are 12th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
  • Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.3%.
  • In 2022-23, Brooklyn has attempted 60.6% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.2% of Brooklyn's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.8% have been 3-pointers.

