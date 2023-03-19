Having won three straight, the New York Rangers welcome in the Nashville Predators on Sunday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO to see the Rangers and the Predators meet.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/12/2022 Predators Rangers 2-1 NAS

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 189 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Rangers' 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 69 22 55 77 91 30 16.7% Mika Zibanejad 69 36 39 75 56 46 49% Adam Fox 69 10 52 62 69 76 - Vincent Trocheck 69 19 34 53 57 48 56.6% Patrick Kane 62 19 34 53 57 26 50%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators allow 2.9 goals per game (193 in total), 11th in the league.

With 187 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Predators are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that span.

Predators Key Players