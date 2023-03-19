The New York Rangers (40-19-10) host the Nashville Predators (34-25-8) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO. The Rangers have won three games in a row.

The Rangers have gone 7-2-1 in the last 10 contests, scoring 35 total goals (eight power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 27.6%). They have conceded 24 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Sunday's hockey game.

Rangers vs. Predators Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-245)

Rangers (-245) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.9)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (40-19-10 overall) have a 10-10-20 record in contests that have needed overtime.

New York is 9-6-8 (26 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 10 times this season the Rangers finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-7-1 record, good for five points.

New York has finished 3-5-8 in the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 41 games (35-5-1, 71 points).

In the 27 games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 20-5-2 record (42 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, New York is 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Rangers went 19-4-8 in those contests (46 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 2.79 27th 8th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 16th 31.7 Shots 30.3 21st 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 33.3 25th 9th 23.3% Power Play % 18.8% 25th 15th 79.7% Penalty Kill % 81.7% 11th

Rangers vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

