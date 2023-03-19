Rangers vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (40-19-10, on a three-game winning streak) host the Nashville Predators (34-25-8) at Madison Square Garden. The matchup on Sunday, March 19 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.
Rangers vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-245)
|Predators (+205)
|6
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 48 times this season, and have finished 30-18 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, New York has a 6-4 record (winning 60.0% of its games).
- The Rangers have a 71.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 36 of 69 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs. Predators Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|228 (11th)
|Goals
|187 (28th)
|189 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|193 (11th)
|49 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (24th)
|40 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (10th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York went over in four of its past 10 contests.
- The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 228 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 189 goals to rank seventh.
- With a +39 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
