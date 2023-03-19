The New York Rangers (40-19-10, on a three-game winning streak) host the Nashville Predators (34-25-8) at Madison Square Garden. The matchup on Sunday, March 19 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.

Rangers vs. Predators Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-245) Predators (+205) 6

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 48 times this season, and have finished 30-18 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, New York has a 6-4 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

The Rangers have a 71.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 36 of 69 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs. Predators Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 228 (11th) Goals 187 (28th) 189 (7th) Goals Allowed 193 (11th) 49 (13th) Power Play Goals 38 (24th) 40 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (10th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York went over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 228 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 189 goals to rank seventh.

With a +39 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

