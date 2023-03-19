How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) and the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the N/A Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum, tipping off at 5:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits' 78.9 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 56.3 the Hokies give up.
- When it scores more than 56.3 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.
- Virginia Tech is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 78.9 points.
- The Hokies record 11.9 more points per game (72.1) than the Jackrabbits give up (60.2).
- Virginia Tech is 23-1 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- South Dakota State has a 22-4 record when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.
- The Hokies shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.
- The Jackrabbits make 44.2% of their shots from the field, just 6.4% more than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Duke
|W 58-37
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 58-33
|Cassell Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 87-60
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/7/2023
|Omaha
|W 93-51
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|W 62-57
|Cassell Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.