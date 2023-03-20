Monday's contest features the Columbia Lions (24-5) and the Fordham Rams (19-12) squaring off at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-63 victory for heavily favored Columbia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.

Last time out, the Lions won on Friday 69-53 against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Columbia vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Columbia vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 76, Fordham 63

Columbia Schedule Analysis

The Lions registered their best win of the season on January 6, when they secured a 58-55 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38), according to our computer rankings.

The Lions have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 38) on January 6

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 49) on December 10

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on November 27

77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on November 7

82-56 at home over Harvard (No. 66) on January 14

Columbia Performance Insights