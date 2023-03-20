The Columbia Lions (24-5) battle the Fordham Rams (19-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Columbia vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison

The Rams' 72.3 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.8 the Lions allow.

When it scores more than 61.8 points, Fordham is 16-8.

Columbia is 20-1 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.

The 78.6 points per game the Lions average are 13.7 more points than the Rams give up (64.9).

Columbia has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.

Fordham has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 78.6 points.

This year the Lions are shooting 36.8% from the field, 10% lower than the Rams concede.

The Rams shoot 41.5% from the field, 11.7% lower than the Lions concede.

Columbia Schedule