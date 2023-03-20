How to Watch the Columbia vs. Fordham Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Mar. 20, 2023
The Columbia Lions (24-5) battle the Fordham Rams (19-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
Columbia vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison
- The Rams' 72.3 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.8 the Lions allow.
- When it scores more than 61.8 points, Fordham is 16-8.
- Columbia is 20-1 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
- The 78.6 points per game the Lions average are 13.7 more points than the Rams give up (64.9).
- Columbia has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.
- Fordham has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 78.6 points.
- This year the Lions are shooting 36.8% from the field, 10% lower than the Rams concede.
- The Rams shoot 41.5% from the field, 11.7% lower than the Lions concede.
Columbia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Cornell
|W 69-64
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|3/10/2023
|Harvard
|L 72-65
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/17/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 69-53
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|3/20/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
