The Columbia Lions (24-5) battle the Fordham Rams (19-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Columbia vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams' 72.3 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.8 the Lions allow.
  • When it scores more than 61.8 points, Fordham is 16-8.
  • Columbia is 20-1 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
  • The 78.6 points per game the Lions average are 13.7 more points than the Rams give up (64.9).
  • Columbia has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.
  • Fordham has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 78.6 points.
  • This year the Lions are shooting 36.8% from the field, 10% lower than the Rams concede.
  • The Rams shoot 41.5% from the field, 11.7% lower than the Lions concede.

Columbia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Cornell W 69-64 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
3/10/2023 Harvard L 72-65 Jadwin Gymnasium
3/17/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 69-53 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
3/20/2023 Fordham - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

