Fordham vs. Columbia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (24-5) against the Fordham Rams (19-12) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-63 in favor of Columbia, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Rams are coming off of a 73-63 victory against Drexel in their last game on Thursday.
Fordham vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Fordham vs. Columbia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 76, Fordham 63
Fordham Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on February 22, the Rams took down the Rhode Island Rams (No. 75 in our computer rankings) by a score of 74-73.
- Fordham has five losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.
Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-73 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on February 22
- 68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on January 25
- 71-65 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 97) on January 22
- 73-63 at home over Drexel (No. 130) on March 16
- 78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 139) on December 11
Fordham Performance Insights
- The Rams' +229 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.3 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per outing (194th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Fordham has put up 70.8 points per game in A-10 play, and 72.3 overall.
- At home the Rams are scoring 74.4 points per game, 3.9 more than they are averaging away (70.5).
- In 2022-23 Fordham is conceding 3.3 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than on the road (66.4).
- The Rams have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 72.6 points per contest, 0.3 more than their season average of 72.3.
