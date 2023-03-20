The Fordham Rams (19-12) go up against the Columbia Lions (24-5) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Fordham vs. Columbia Scoring Comparison

The Rams' 72.3 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.8 the Lions give up to opponents.

Fordham has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 61.8 points.

Columbia's record is 20-1 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.

The Lions score 78.6 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 64.9 the Rams allow.

Columbia is 21-2 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

When Fordham gives up fewer than 78.6 points, it is 18-7.

This season the Lions are shooting 36.8% from the field, 10.0% lower than the Rams give up.

The Rams' 41.5 shooting percentage is 11.7 lower than the Lions have given up.

Fordham Schedule