How to Watch the Fordham vs. Columbia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Fordham Rams (19-12) go up against the Columbia Lions (24-5) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Fordham vs. Columbia Scoring Comparison
- The Rams' 72.3 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.8 the Lions give up to opponents.
- Fordham has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 61.8 points.
- Columbia's record is 20-1 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Lions score 78.6 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 64.9 the Rams allow.
- Columbia is 21-2 when scoring more than 64.9 points.
- When Fordham gives up fewer than 78.6 points, it is 18-7.
- This season the Lions are shooting 36.8% from the field, 10.0% lower than the Rams give up.
- The Rams' 41.5 shooting percentage is 11.7 lower than the Lions have given up.
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Davidson
|W 74-65
|John M. Belk Arena
|3/3/2023
|Richmond
|L 70-65
|Chase Fieldhouse
|3/16/2023
|Drexel
|W 73-63
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|3/20/2023
|@ Columbia
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
