The New York Knicks, with Immanuel Quickley, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 116-110 win over the Nuggets (his previous action) Quickley put up 10 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Quickley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.6 19.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.6 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.6 PRA 19.5 20.9 27.3 PR 17.5 17.7 23.7 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Immanuel Quickley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Immanuel Quickley has made 4.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.3% of his team's total makes.

Quickley is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Quickley's Knicks average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 116 points per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 17 9 4 1 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Quickley or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.