The No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (20-12) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) on Monday at 8:00 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes score an average of 70.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 61.8 the Hoosiers allow.
  • When it scores more than 61.8 points, Miami (FL) is 16-7.
  • Indiana is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The 81.3 points per game the Hoosiers score are 17.5 more points than the Hurricanes allow (63.8).
  • When Indiana puts up more than 63.8 points, it is 26-2.
  • When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 81.3 points, it is 17-9.
  • This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Hurricanes give up.
  • The Hurricanes shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Hoosiers allow.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Michigan State W 94-85 Target Center
3/4/2023 Ohio State L 79-75 Target Center
3/18/2023 Tennessee Tech W 77-47 Assembly Hall
3/20/2023 Miami (FL) - Assembly Hall

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Boston College W 84-69 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Virginia Tech L 68-42 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Oklahoma State W 62-61 Assembly Hall
3/20/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

