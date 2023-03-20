Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Brunson, in his most recent game (March 18 win against the Nuggets) produced 24 points and five assists.

Below we will break down Brunson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.8 26.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.5 Assists 5.5 6.1 5.3 PRA 33.5 33.5 35.1 PR 28.5 27.4 29.8 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Jalen Brunson has made 8.5 shots per game, which accounts for 17.8% of his team's total makes.

Brunson is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brunson's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 18th in possessions per game with 100.8.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 116 points per game.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 25 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the NBA, allowing 12.6 makes per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 34 23 5 8 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brunson or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.