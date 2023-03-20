Josh Hart will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his most recent time out, a 116-110 win over the Nuggets, Hart put up 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Let's break down Hart's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.9 9.7 Rebounds 6.5 7.9 8.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.5 PRA 20.5 21.7 22.2 PR 17.5 17.8 17.7 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Hart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Josh Hart Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Hart's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 18th in possessions per game with 100.8.

On defense, the Timberwolves have conceded 116 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Timberwolves concede 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are 13th in the NBA, conceding 25 per game.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 33 1 2 4 0 2 1 12/12/2022 28 8 7 2 2 0 1 12/10/2022 33 11 8 4 3 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hart or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.