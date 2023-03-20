The New York Knicks, with Julius Randle, hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Randle, in his last game, had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 116-110 win over the Nuggets.

We're going to look at Randle's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.2 25.3 Rebounds 9.5 10.3 8.4 Assists 3.5 4.1 4.3 PRA 39.5 39.6 38 PR 35.5 35.5 33.7 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.1



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Randle has taken 18.6 shots per game this season and made 8.5 per game, which account for 20.9% and 20.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.8 threes per game, or 23.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's Knicks average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have allowed 116 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have conceded 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are 13th in the NBA, conceding 25 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have conceded 12.6 makes per game, 22nd in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 33 31 8 3 8 0 0

