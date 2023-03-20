Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 20
On Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (42-30) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSN.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-8.5)
|228
|-350
|+290
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-8.5)
|228.5
|-350
|+275
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-8.5)
|228
|-345
|+260
|Tipico
|Knicks (-7.5)
|229.5
|-330
|+270
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +208 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per contest (sixth in the league).
- The Timberwolves put up 115.6 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 116 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 230.7 points per game combined, 2.7 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams allow 228.2 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York has put together a 41-30-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Minnesota has covered 33 times in 72 matchups with a spread this year.
Knicks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+9000
|+2800
|-10000
|Timberwolves
|+35000
|+13000
|+170
