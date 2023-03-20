On Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (42-30) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSN.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSN

MSG and BSN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +208 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per contest (sixth in the league).

The Timberwolves put up 115.6 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 116 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams score 230.7 points per game combined, 2.7 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow 228.2 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has put together a 41-30-1 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota has covered 33 times in 72 matchups with a spread this year.

Knicks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +9000 +2800 -10000 Timberwolves +35000 +13000 +170

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.