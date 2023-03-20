The New York Knicks (42-30) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSN.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSN

MSG and BSN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)

Timberwolves (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Timberwolves (33-37-2 ATS) have covered the spread 56.9% of the time, 11.1% less often than the Knicks (41-30-1) this season.

New York hasn't covered the spread as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season, while Minnesota covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, New York does it more often (51.4% of the time) than Minnesota (45.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 23-11, a better record than the Timberwolves have recorded (18-20) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Knicks Performance Insights

This season, New York is scoring 115.1 points per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.2 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Knicks haven't put up many dimes this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 22.3 assists per game.

With 12.3 treys per game, the Knicks are 12th in the NBA. They own a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Of the shots attempted by New York in 2022-23, 60.3% of them have been two-pointers (70.3% of the team's made baskets) and 39.7% have been from beyond the arc (29.7%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.