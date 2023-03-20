Knicks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (42-30) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSN.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 119 - Timberwolves 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Timberwolves (33-37-2 ATS) have covered the spread 56.9% of the time, 11.1% less often than the Knicks (41-30-1) this season.
- New York hasn't covered the spread as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season, while Minnesota covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more 33.3% of the time.
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, New York does it more often (51.4% of the time) than Minnesota (45.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 23-11, a better record than the Timberwolves have recorded (18-20) as moneyline underdogs.
Knicks Performance Insights
- This season, New York is scoring 115.1 points per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.2 points per contest (sixth-ranked).
- The Knicks haven't put up many dimes this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 22.3 assists per game.
- With 12.3 treys per game, the Knicks are 12th in the NBA. They own a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Of the shots attempted by New York in 2022-23, 60.3% of them have been two-pointers (70.3% of the team's made baskets) and 39.7% have been from beyond the arc (29.7%).
