The New York Knicks (42-30) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSN.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSN
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Knicks 119 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

  • Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (228)
  • The Timberwolves (33-37-2 ATS) have covered the spread 56.9% of the time, 11.1% less often than the Knicks (41-30-1) this season.
  • New York hasn't covered the spread as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season, while Minnesota covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more 33.3% of the time.
  • When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, New York does it more often (51.4% of the time) than Minnesota (45.8%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 23-11, a better record than the Timberwolves have recorded (18-20) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • This season, New York is scoring 115.1 points per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.2 points per contest (sixth-ranked).
  • The Knicks haven't put up many dimes this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 22.3 assists per game.
  • With 12.3 treys per game, the Knicks are 12th in the NBA. They own a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • Of the shots attempted by New York in 2022-23, 60.3% of them have been two-pointers (70.3% of the team's made baskets) and 39.7% have been from beyond the arc (29.7%).

